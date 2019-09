FORECAST SUMMARY:

The calendar may read September, but summer-like weather is here to stay. The only non-summer part to the forecast is that it won’t feel muggy, so the heat indices won’t be as much of a factor. An upper level ridge currently over the four-corners region will begin to migrate to the east today. This will give us a hot and dry day. Given the fact that the upper level high pressure system isn’t directly over us we may see an isolated rain shower this afternoon. Most of us if not all of us will stay dry due to lack of upper level support.