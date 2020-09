A cold front has pushed through the area leaving behind much cooler weather and very gusty northerly winds for the Big Country. Our forecast for today looks like we will see lots of sunshine out there but staying on the cool side with a high up around only 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30. For tonight, look for clear skies and an overnight low down to about 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 10 mph.