Monday, September 6, 2021: Isolated showers and storms possible with hot temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid conditions will return this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. A frontal boundary will be draped over central Texas today. This will be the focus for isolated to widely scattered showers and non-severe storms. Our western and southern counties will have a slight chance of showers and storms this afternoon through the early evening. Severe storms are not likely, however lightning, heavy showers, and gusty winds will be possible in any storms that fire up. There will be a light east southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Tuesday will be completely dry. Temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will stay light.

A cold front will move through Wednesday. This front will have little effect on our weather. The forecast will stay dry, but the front will usher in drier air and cause a wind shift to the ENE.

Hot and sunny weather will then settle in through the weekend. Triple digit heat will be felt Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 7:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday