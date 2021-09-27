KTAB Your Weather Authority
Monday Wake-Up Weather: Warm and windy today, rain chances tomorrow. Highs today around 90-91 with Southerly winds 10-15 G25mph. We have a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly after lunchtime.

