The October warm up in the Big Country continues this Wednesday with afternoon highs projected to be well above average for the entire area with lots of sunshine out there. For the rest of your Wednesday we will see those very sunny conditions with warm temps and a high up around 90 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at around 5 mph. For tonight look for clear skies with a mild evening and an overnight low down around 61 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 5 mph.