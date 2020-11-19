More beautiful weather today

Beautiful weather is going to continue to make its presence known across the Big Country and despite the mild conditions, we will also have some gusty winds to contend with through the area. For the rest of today skies will be sunny and the temperature will rise to around 75 for an afternoon high. The winds will be from the south at around 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight we can expect mostly clear skies the overnight low will only get down to around 55 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph.