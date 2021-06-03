KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

More rain chances for Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An unusually cool and wet summer weather pattern will continue for the area as we head through the next several days for the entire Big Country. Look for chances of precipitation and cool weather. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 81 degrees and the winds will be from the southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of early showers with a low down around 64 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at around 5 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories