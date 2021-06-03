More rain chances for Thursday

An unusually cool and wet summer weather pattern will continue for the area as we head through the next several days for the entire Big Country. Look for chances of precipitation and cool weather. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 81 degrees and the winds will be from the southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of early showers with a low down around 64 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at around 5 mph.