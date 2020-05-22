More Daytime Heat With Afternoon Storms

As we wrap up the work week and look forward to the weekend, we will continue to see an atmosphere favorable for rain chances. In fact those rain chances will take us through the Memorial Day weekend and into next week. For today we will see a mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers late. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening we will see a 20% chance of storms, otherwise it will be partly cloudy tonight. The overnight low will drop only to about 68 and the winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15mph.