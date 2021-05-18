More early day rain chances

We are looking at another great opportunity today at heavy rainfall for most of the Big Country as the afternoon wears on. For your Tuesday forecast, we will see cloudy skies and an 80% chance of thunderstorms and very heavy rainfall with a high of 76 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping to a mild 63 degrees. The winds will stay gusty out of the south southeast at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.