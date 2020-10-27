More freezing precipitation expected

Temperatures later today are expected to get above the freezing mark and that will be welcome considering we still will keep really good chances of precipitation in the forecast. For the rest of your Tuesday we will see a 70% chance of wintry mix this morning before turning to rain later this afternoon. The high will only warm up to around 36 degrees and the winds will be from the north at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. For tonight we will see those rain chances at 70% throughout the evening. The overnight low should stay above freezing at around 34 degrees and the winds will be from the north at around 10 mph.