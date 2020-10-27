More freezing precipitation expected

*WINTER STORM WARNING* will continue through 7AM Wednesday. Expect ice accumulations around 0.1″-0.25″ for most areas. Driving conditions will be hazardous through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to get to above the freezing mark. Anything from snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible. Temperatures will creep above the freezing mark by the middle afternoon. After that, there will be a cold rain. It will be breezy. Expect wind chills in the middle 20’s. Overnight, there will be a 90% chance for rain showers. Isolated areas of freezing rain/sleet will be possible as well as temperatures stay steady at or near the freezing mark. This chance for activity will continue through the Wednesday mid-morning hours.

Rain chances continue for Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 40’s. Rain chances will taper off in the middle afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy.