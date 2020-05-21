More Heat & Slight Rain Chances Again

A summer like looking weather pattern featuring warm temperatures through the day giving way to showers by late afternoon will continue over the next several days. For your Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 92 degrees. By late afternoon we will also see a 30% chance of showers. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 68 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.