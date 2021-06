While it is summer time in the Big Country, our temperatures this week will not feel so extreme with high heat indexes as a more normal west Texas summer pattern moves in. For your Monday we will see clear skies and a high up around 95 degrees. The winds generally will be light at 5 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and the overnight low down around 70 degrees. The winds will stay light out of the east at around 5-10 mph.