We will continue to see lots of warm weather for the entire Big Country as those afternoon highs stretch out into the mid 90’s for the next several days. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high up around 95 degrees. The winds will be generally light from the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 71 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.