More mild weather headed our way

It should continue to be a very steady and non-eventful weather pattern over the next several days with warm temperatures and generally dry conditions. For the rest of your Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies with periods of clouds passing by and an afternoon high at a very pleasant 81 degrees. The winds will be on the light side from the north at about 5 mph. For tonight look for partly cloudy skies and an overnight low down to about 61 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at 5 mph.