More Of The Same This Monday

Our summer-like weather pattern we have seen across the Big Country for the last week will continue to exercise its grip bringing very warm temps to our area. For the rest of your Monday we will see clear skies and lots of sunshine with a high of 94 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at around 5-10 mph. For this evening look for skies to be generally partly cloudy with an overnight low of around 69 degrees. The winds will continue to remain light at around 5-10 mph from the south southeast.