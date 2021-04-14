More rain chances for today

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales: Rain chances continue to be a part of the forecast as well as the cooler weather we have been experiencing for most of the Big Country. For later today we will see a 50% chance of showers with rainfall totals of about ¼-½ an inch of rain. The high will be at 61 and the winds will be from the northeast at about 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.