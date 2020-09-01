More rain chances headed our way

As we close out August and move into September we're being greeted by cooler weather and rain chances, an indicator that fall is trying to kick into gear and right on time too!

Tonight: Storms and showers are expected throughout the night, dying down by midnight and picking back up by the morning hours Tuesday. Expect heavy downpours, lightning and thunder at times as these storms move through. Low temps will bottom out in the 60s and 70s for most.