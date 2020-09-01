More rain chances headed our way

The month of September will definitely begin with changes in the weather pattern and all for the good. We will see a rainy week with cooler temperatures in the next several days. For your Tuesday we can expect mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance of showers all day with an afternoon high up around 93 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For tonight look for a 70% chance of showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low of 72 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at about 5 mph.