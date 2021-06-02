More rain for today in the Big Country

The good news is that rain chances will continue to lessen as we go through the rest of the week, and the bad news is that slight chances still will exist for precipitation. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high today will get up to 77 and winds will be light from the east at 5 mph. For tonight, look for cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and storms. The overnight low will get down to around 62 degrees and the winds will be from the east southeast at 5 mph.