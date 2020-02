We are setting ourselves up for a very rainy first part of the week that will see some portions of the Big Country looking at an inch and a quarter before the event wraps up. For your Monday we will see a 50% chance of showers all day long with cloudy skies and only a high of 45 degrees. Rainfall expected today will be around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds will be from the North at 5-10 mph.