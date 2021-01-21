More rain possible

We are looking at a few more chances of rain before the precipitation clears out and gives us a bit of a reprieve before more rain chances headed into the weekend. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see cloudy skies today and a 30% chance of showers. The high will rise to about 67 degrees and the winds will be from the west southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight we will see a 30% chance of showers continuing. The overnight low will get down to around 45 degrees and the winds will be light out of the southwest at around 5 mph.