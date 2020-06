As we move ahead into the overnight hours tonight we're anticipating a potentially strong to severe line of storms to push through the Big Country.

Tonight: Beginning around 1am for our western counties, a line of storms will begin to push northwest to southeast bringing with it heavy rain, strong, straight-line wind gusts of up to 60 mph and some large hail as well. The bulk of the storms will be near Abilene and the I-20 corridor around 3am. Overnight lows are going to drop down into the upper 60s tonight.