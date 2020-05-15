More Severe Weather Tonight

Well if you have not had rain this week, you still have one great opportunity as your Friday moves forward. We are expecting strong to severe storms later this evening. In the meantime for today we will see increasing clouds and a very warm 90 degrees and a 30% chance of showers. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, look for a 60% chance of storms tonight with an overnight low of 64 degrees. Some storms could be severe. The winds will be from the southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.