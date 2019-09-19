More Summer Like Weather

Still Warm With Showers Way West

The bulk of Tropical System Imelda will remain well east of the Big Country but we will still see an increase in moisture in our area and hopefully boosting our rain chances for tomorrow. For your Thursday we are looking at mostly clear skies with a 20% chance of showers later today for the fringe western counties of the viewing area. The winds will be light from the East at 5-10 mph. Then for tonight we will see partly cloudy skies making for a beautiful evening across West Texas. The winds will remain light from the east at 5-10 mph.