More Typical August Weather Today

We have one more day of nice seasonal weather this week and then things start to get more toward the warmer side as we make our way toward the weekend. For your Thursday though, we will see a a 20% chance of early morning showers otherwise a few passing clouds through but generally sunny skies with a high up around 96 degrees. The winds will be almost non-existent at about 5 mph from the south southeast. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and an overnight low down around 73 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 5-10 mph from the east southeast.