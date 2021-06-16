More warm weather but still not too hot

The warm temperatures we have seen across the area will continue to be the main feature of the next seven days in the forecast period bringing more summer like weather to the area. For Your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high up around 96 degrees. The winds will continue on the light side at about 5 mph out of the south. For tonight we will see clear skies and temps cooling down all the way down to around 71 degrees. The winds will continue to be light at 5 mph out of the south.