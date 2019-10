A Fall Weather Weekend

The start of your weekend looks pretty chilly but things should warm up nicely by Sunday. Today we are looking for showers to leave the Big Country and give way to mostly sunny skies and only a high of 60 degrees and winds will be brisk from the north at 10-20 with gusts at 30 mph. Then for tonight we will see very chilly conditions with mostly clear skies. And an overnight low of 35. The winds will settle down at 5-15 from the north north east.