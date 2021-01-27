Much cooler today behind the front

Our long term outlook still continues to look very dry with minimal rain chances and slightly cooler weather with the passage of weak fronts through the area. For the rest of this Wednesday, we will see sunny skies but remaining on the cool side as we struggle to get to 49 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph all day. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and a cold 28 degrees for the overnight low. The winds will remain on the light side at around 5 mph from the north northeast.