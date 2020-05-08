Much Cooler Weather Arrives

A cold front moving through the area today will set the pattern for cooler weather for the rest of the weekend. For your Friday we will see mostly sunny skies through the day and the high today will get up to only 71 degrees. The winds will be very strong throughout the afternoon from the north at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For this evening we will have mostly clear skies and the overnight low will get down to 44 degrees. The winds will remain breezy from the north northeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.