Much cooler weather for today

Continued dry with no real rain chances in the forecast and below seasonal temperatures is the best way to describe the weather pattern over the next couple of days in the Big Country. Your Thursday looks a bit on the cool side also as sunny skies are expected and a high getting up to only around 66 late in the day. The winds will be from the south southeast at around 5-15 mph all afternoon. For this evening though, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 45 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.