KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Much cooler with rain increasing

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will finish moving through the rest of the Big Country on this Friday bringing with it cooler weather and widespread rain chances into the first part of the weekend. For your Friday we will expect clouds to increase through the day with a 40% chance of showers by late today. The high will be up around 58 degrees and the winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. For tonight though we will see a 70% chance of showers with an overnight low dropping down to around 39 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at around 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss