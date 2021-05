We should see some warmer air into the Big Country today allowing things to dry out somewhat and allow for a warmer afternoon across most of the area. For later today, we will see clouds rolling in all day and humid conditions and the high up around 80 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight look for cloudy skies and the overnight low only getting down to around 67 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at around 10-15 mph.