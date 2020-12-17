Much warmer air for today

Our recent dry spell across the Big Country will continue for the entire area at least for the next several days as no moisture is expected and weather conditions will continue to remain on the mild side. For the rest of your Thursday we will see lots of sun out there and the afternoon high will climb up to around 62 degrees. The winds won’t be too bad out there from the south southwest at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see a few passing clouds tonight through those west Texas skies and the overnight low will drop to around 41 degrees. The winds will pick up a bit from the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20.