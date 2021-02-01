Much warmer temps coming this week

The weather pattern for the first part of this week looks on the above average side for temperatures as we move through the period before big changes by the weekend. In the meantime for this first day of February, we will see lots of sun with clear skies and the high up around 61 degrees. The winds will be on the calm side all day. For this Monday evening we will see a few clouds passing through and the overnight low will drop down to a cool 39 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south southeast at around 5 mph.