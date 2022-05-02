SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado that may have touched down in Hermleigh during severe storms Sunday night.

The system moved through around 8:00 p.m., bringing damaging winds that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

National Weather Service investigators who went to Hermleigh to survey the damage Monday told KTAB and KRBC they’re unsure if the winds were straight line or from a tornado, but they should be able to determine that soon.











Homes, trees, and power lines in the area all sustained heavy damage during the event.

Most residents said they weren’t home during the storm or weren’t in the most severe path, but one family described hunkering down under their couch for nearly an hour as the roof of their home was blown away.

BigCountryHomepage will provide additional information once the National Weather Service investigation is complete.