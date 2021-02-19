National Weather Service reports ‘all-time snowiest winter on record’ for Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service says this winter has been the ‘all-time snowiest winter on record for Abilene and San Angelo’.

NWS forecasters say Abilene has received a total of 23 inches of snow during the 2020-2021 winter season so far, breaking the old record of 16.5 inches set in the winter of 1972-1973.

Sunday, February 14, Abilene set it’s all-time snowfall record for a single day – a shocking 14.8 inches.

The previous record was only 9.3 inches set in April 1995.

