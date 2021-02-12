Near blizzard conditions possible Sunday evening and Sunday night

(KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service has a issued a WINTER STORM WATCH which will remain in effect from 6AM Sunday morning through 12PM Monday. Heavy snow accumulations and dangerous wind chill values will equate to near BLIZZARD conditions during this time frame.

We will feel the greatest effects from this storm Sunday evening into Monday morning. Snow accumulations of 4 inches or more along with drifting snow will be possible during this time. Expect a gusty north wind and an air temperature in the single digits. This will cause wind chill values to possibly fall into the (-10°F) – (-20°F) Range. These values can cause frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The combination of the heavy snow and the wind will possibly cause visibilities to be reduced to near 0 at times. Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible Sunday evening through Monday morning at times. An air temperature in the single digits has the potential to cause pipes to burst. Pets and Livestock will also be at risk.

A BLIZZARD is defined when these two conditions occur for 3 or more hours.

Sustained winds or frequent wind gusts meet or exceed a 35 MPH threshold Moderate to heavy snowfall or blowing snow reduce visibilities to 1/4 of a mile or less

Timing it out….

We can expect snow to begin in the Big Country Sunday morning. Snow chances and the intensity of the snow will both pick up during the afternoon. The heaviest of the snow will come down during the Sunday evening and Sunday night time-frame. The strongest winds will also coincide with the heaviest snow. Expect north winds sustained around 15-25 MPH along with wind gusts approaching the 35 MPH mark. The near BLIZZARD conditions are expected to occur within the 8PM Sunday to 4AM Monday time-frame. Snow will then gradually exit the area by around daybreak as it moves from the west to the east. Right now most areas look to see around 4″-6″ of snow. This includes Abilene and the I-20 corridor. Higher amounts may be seen in the northern Big Country. Lower amounts look to be seen in the southern Big Country and Heartland. These numbers are subject to change. It is still a few days out.