No 100’s In This Forecast

Don’t expect the high today to hit the century degree mark, however we will be very close with still some very warm air in place. For this afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and mild conditions with an afternoon high up around the 99 degree mark. The winds will be light throughout the day at 5-10 mph from the south. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and mild weather with a very warm 76 for an overnight low. The winds will be from the south southeast and very gentle at only 5 mph.