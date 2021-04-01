No April Fools’…its stays cooler

Continued cool and breezy is the best way to describe the weather for the next couple of days across the big country as we remain below normal for afternoon highs for all of the Big Country on this April Fools’ Day. For your Thursday, we will see lots of sun but the high will only rise to around 66 degrees. The winds will remain breezy out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping to a very cool 45 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south southeast at around 10 mph.