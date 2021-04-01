No April Fools’…its stays cooler

After yesterdays cold front cooled us off around 10 to 15 degrees we'll continue to see this slightly cooler temperature trend stick around for the next few days before we hit a hot streak next week!

Tonight: Expect a cold night! Low temps could even leave some with a light frost tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s for most of the area. You don't need to worry much about pipes, but sensitive plants and pets could benefit from being brought inside and kept warm tonight.