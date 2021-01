After a weekend that saw freezing precipitation for most of the Big Country, now we are ready for a thaw out, but unfortunately it will be slow going on this Monday. For the rest of today we will see gradual clearing with more sun through the day and a high of 40 degrees. Winds will be light at 5 mph from the west northwest. For this evening, we will expect mostly clear skies and the low to drop to around 25 degrees. The winds will be light from the southwest at 5 mph.