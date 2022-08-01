ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service reports that July was the hottest month ever recorded in Abilene.

NWS statistics for July show the average daily temperature, which includes both the high and low temperatures, was 90.7 degrees and the average daily high temperature was 103.7 degrees. Both of these averages are the hottest ever recorded for any month in Abilene.

July also had 27 days of more than 100 degree weather, which is tied for that monthly record, and only 0.17″ of rain fell, making this the 12th driest July on record.

There were also 10 days of record breaking daily high temperatures in the month of July.

Abilene has also just seen the driest 365 day period in history, from July 2021 through June 2022, continuing the trend of record breaking heat.



If this trend of record breaking heat continues, 2022 will surpass 2011 as the hottest year recorded.

