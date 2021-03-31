NWS San Angelo conducting area-wide Tornado Drill

(KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service in San Angelo will be conducting an area-wide Tornado Drill Wednesday, March 31.

At 10:00 a.m., a Test Tornado Warning will be transmitted with a NOAA Weather Radio code.

Schools, businesses, and other entities are encouraged to participate and act as if there is an actual, active warning.

This test is designed to give individuals and organizations a chance to create a safety plan and make adjustments if necessary before a real tornado event takes place.

