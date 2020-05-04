One More Day Of Heat!

Very hot temperatures are expected later today but don’t worry too much because we do have relief coming by tomorrow with the passage of a cold front. For your Monday we will see lots of sunny skies out there and plenty of heat. The afternoon high will be 101 and the winds will be from the south southwest at 5-10 mph. We also have a 30% chance of afternoon storms. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers and storms early then mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 67. The winds will be from the south at around 5-10 mph.