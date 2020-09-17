Only slight rain chances headed our way

Slight rain chances exist for the next couple of days but those are probably the best opportunities for any moisture in the coming seven day outlook. For the rest of your Thursday we will see periods of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon with a 20% chance of showers late in the day. The winds will be light out of the northeast at around 5 mph through the afternoon. For your Thursday evening we will see some clearing of clouds through the evening with an overnight low getting down to about 61 degrees. The winds will continue to remain light as they have all day from the northeast at about 10 mph.