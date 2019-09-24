Overnight Rain Bring Needed Precipitation

Round 2 Of Showers Possible Today

Humid and tropical like weather continues to affect the big country and with it will bring a chance of rain for the rest of today and into tonight. For your Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and storms over the area. The high today should reach the 93 degree mark and our winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. Then for tonight the rain chances will decrease to less than 20% after midnight and the skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low of 71. The winds will be from the east southeast at 5-10 mph.