As we move into the last full week of January, the good news is we're not expecting another blast of cold air or anything this week. However, we are expecting rain chances and lots of wind over the next few days so it balances out for the most part!

Tonight: Aside from strong winds, cloud cover is going to move into the Big Country ahead of our rain chances Tuesday night. Temperatures will get a little chilly down near 40 degrees generally with winds staying around 10 to 20 mph overnight.