Power out? Don’t call 9-1-1! Abilene, Brownwood dispatch overrun with calls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police across the Big Country are asking citizens to stop calling 9-1-1 if their power is out.

The Abilene Police Department says their dispatch center has been overrun with calls due to widespread power outages that began because of rolling blackouts and winter weather last night.

Some customers have been without power for more than 12 hours.

Brownwood police are experiencing a similar problem, saying “the Brownwood Police Department is fully aware of all of the power outages. We have no say in how the outages work.”

9-1-1 should only be utilized in an actual emergency that requires immediate police, medical, or fire assistance.

To report power outages to the appropriate entity, visit AEP Texas or Oncor online.