Power Restored: Few outages remain after widespread blackouts in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Power has been restored to most of Abilene after widespread blackouts during winter weather conditions earlier this week.

AEP Texas shows the only outages that remain within city limits are near Grape Street and Ambler Avenue and Catclaw Drive near the Winters Freeway. Less than 10 customers total are currently affected.

The Catclaw Drive outage began Friday morning but the Grape Street customers have been in the dark since 11:30 p.m. Monday, meaning if power is not restored this morning, they will have gone 84 hours or longer without.

Officials from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas say restoration is near complete across the state and they expect to come out of emergency conditions soon.

No additional outages overnight, although a few generating units tripped. Energy consumption is much higher this morning compared to yesterday, but there is sufficient power to serve load over morning peak. Grid operator expects to come out of emergency conditions later today. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 19, 2021

In addition to widespread power outages, millions of Texans lost water as well, including customers supplied by the City of Abilene. They lost water pressure Monday night when all three of the City’s water treatment plants were affected by the outages.

Water was completely restored Thursday, and now customers must abide by a boil water notice.

For more information on what activities require water to be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes, click here.

For more information about the outages, including why it took so long to restore power and why the blackouts lasted so long, read this explainer article from AEP Texas.

See live maps of the outages from AEP Texas and Oncor.