Precip ends but bitter cold

The snow fall is coming to an end for all of the Big Country today but in its wake we are left with drifting snow and very frigid air for the first part of the work week. For the rest of today we will see mostly cloudy skies to hang around and the afternoon high will be a very cold 12 degrees. The winds will be out of the north 5-15 with gusts up to 25 mph so bundle up. For tonight look for partly cloudy skies out there and the low to dip down to around -1 degrees. The winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph producing dangerous wind chills.