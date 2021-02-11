Precip ends today but still very cold

After what was a beautiful and Spring-like start to the month of February, Old Man Winter has been jolted awake and is bringing cold air to the Big Country with a vengeance.

Tonight: Frigid temperatures are sticking around as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will remain a light breeze at around 10 to 15 mph which could knock wind chill temps down into the single digits at times. Expect cloudy skies and more freezing drizzle/rain to persist well into the night and tomorrow.