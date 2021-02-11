Precip ends today but still very cold

KTAB Your Weather Authority
It might be a good idea to make sure you keep that heavy coat handy for the next several days because cold weather is here to stay for awhile in the Big Country. For your Thursday, we are looking at no real improvement as skies will be cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix early with the high up around 33 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph making wind chills feel like 15-25 degrees. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low will drop down to around 20 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at around 5-10 mph from the north northeast.

