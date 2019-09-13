Rain Arrives Today

A Rainy Football Friday?
Clouds and rain will be the order of the day for most of your Friday as those precipitation chances will linger in the Big Country. Today we will see a continued 60% chance of showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high right at 88 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight as we go through the evening hours we will see the precipitation chances come to an end and the low tonight will be 71 with mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall totals will be light across the Big Country.